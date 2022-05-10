Norwegian Cruise Line: Q1 Earnings Insights

Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Norwegian Cruise Line missed estimated earnings by 18.95%, reporting an EPS of $-1.82 versus an estimate of $-1.53.
Revenue was up $518.84 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.35 which was followed by a 1.45% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Norwegian Cruise Line's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-1.60
|-2.09
|-1.99
|-2.05
|EPS Actual
|-1.95
|-2.17
|-1.93
|-2.03
|Revenue Estimate
|571.85M
|198.42M
|9.44M
|10.52M
|Revenue Actual
|487.44M
|153.08M
|4.37M
|3.10M
