Norwegian Cruise Line: Q1 Earnings Insights

Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Norwegian Cruise Line missed estimated earnings by 18.95%, reporting an EPS of $-1.82 versus an estimate of $-1.53.

Revenue was up $518.84 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.35 which was followed by a 1.45% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Norwegian Cruise Line's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -1.60 -2.09 -1.99 -2.05 EPS Actual -1.95 -2.17 -1.93 -2.03 Revenue Estimate 571.85M 198.42M 9.44M 10.52M Revenue Actual 487.44M 153.08M 4.37M 3.10M

