II-VI: Q3 Earnings Insights

II-VI IIVI reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

II-VI beat estimated earnings by 11.76%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.85.

Revenue was up $44.49 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.15% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at II-VI's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.86 0.83 0.76 0.88 EPS Actual 0.92 0.87 0.88 0.91 Revenue Estimate 816.97M 808.60M 783.33M 772.27M Revenue Actual 806.82M 795.11M 808.01M 783.23M

