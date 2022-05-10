IAA: Q1 Earnings Insights

IAA IAA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
IAA beat estimated earnings by 13.79%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.58.
Revenue was up $134.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 22.15% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at IAA's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.62
|0.55
|0.53
|0.47
|EPS Actual
|0.61
|0.52
|0.69
|0.58
|Revenue Estimate
|500.71M
|413.99M
|411.46M
|394.11M
|Revenue Actual
|548.10M
|420.70M
|445.10M
|423.50M
To track all earnings releases for IAA visit their earnings calendar here.
