Recap: Vertex Energy Q1 Earnings

Vertex Energy VTNR reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vertex Energy beat estimated earnings by 185.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.14.

Revenue was down $17.87 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 6.14% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vertex Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.01 -0.10 -0.01 EPS Actual -0.15 0.11 -0.38 0.01 Revenue Estimate 29.37M 53.83M 53.48M 48.65M Revenue Actual 30.96M 28.97M 65.19M 58.08M

To track all earnings releases for Vertex Energy visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.