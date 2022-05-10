Recap: Vertex Energy Q1 Earnings

Vertex Energy VTNR reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Vertex Energy beat estimated earnings by 185.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.14.
Revenue was down $17.87 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 6.14% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vertex Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.01
|0.01
|-0.10
|-0.01
|EPS Actual
|-0.15
|0.11
|-0.38
|0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|29.37M
|53.83M
|53.48M
|48.65M
|Revenue Actual
|30.96M
|28.97M
|65.19M
|58.08M
To track all earnings releases for Vertex Energy visit their earnings calendar here.
