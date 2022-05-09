by

Shockwave Medical Inc SWAV reported first-quarter revenue of $93.63 million, an increase of 193.5% year-over-year, beating the consensus of $86.41 million.

reported first-quarter revenue of $93.63 million, an increase of 193.5% year-over-year, beating the consensus of $86.41 million. The gross margin for Q1 expanded to 86.2% from 75.3% in 1Q21.

The operating income for the quarter totaled $15.37 million versus a loss of $(17.48) million a year ago.

EPS improved to $0.39 from $(0.68), beating the consensus of $0.18.

The company reported total operating expenses of $65.4 million (+58% Y/Y). The increase was primarily driven by sales force expansion in the U.S. and a higher headcount to support the growth of the business.

SWAV’s cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $201.1 million as of March 31, 2022.

The company received regulatory approval for the Shockwave C2 Coronary IVL Catheter in Japan.

FY22 Outlook: Shockwave Medical projects revenue of $435 million to $455 million (vs. consensus of $417.9 million), compared to previous revenue guidance of $405 million to $425 million.

Shockwave Medical projects revenue of $435 million to $455 million (vs. consensus of $417.9 million), compared to previous revenue guidance of $405 million to $425 million. Price Action: SWAV shares are trading higher by 16.04% at $134.50 during the post-market session on Monday

SWAV shares are trading higher by 16.04% at $134.50 during the post-market session on Monday Photo via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.