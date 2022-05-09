Why Plug Power Stock Is Sliding After Hours

Plug Power Inc PLUG shares are trading lower in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported first-quarter financial results.

Plug Power said first-quarter revenue grew 96% year-over-year to $140.8 million. Material handling represented approximately $96 million in revenue, while other product offerings represented approximately $44.8 million in revenue.

Plug Power reported a quarterly net loss of 27 cents per share, which was down from a net loss of 12 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.

"We would like to remind investors that, historically, the first half typically represents 30% of full year revenue with second half revenue representing 70%," the company said in a letter to shareholders. "We expect this seasonality to continue into 2022."

Plug Power reaffirmed expectations for $3 billion in annual revenue, 30% gross margins, and 17% operating margin by 2025.

PLUG Price Action: Plug Power shares traded down to new 52-week lows on Monday.

The stock was down another 7.58% in after-hours at $15.37 at press time.

Photo: courtesy of Plug Power.