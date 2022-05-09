QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Plug Power Stock Is Sliding After Hours

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 9, 2022 4:27 PM | 1 min read

Plug Power Inc PLUG shares are trading lower in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported first-quarter financial results.

Plug Power said first-quarter revenue grew 96% year-over-year to $140.8 million. Material handling represented approximately $96 million in revenue, while other product offerings represented approximately $44.8 million in revenue.

Plug Power reported a quarterly net loss of 27 cents per share, which was down from a net loss of 12 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.

"We would like to remind investors that, historically, the first half typically represents 30% of full year revenue with second half revenue representing 70%," the company said in a letter to shareholders. "We expect this seasonality to continue into 2022."

Plug Power reaffirmed expectations for $3 billion in annual revenue, 30% gross margins, and 17% operating margin by 2025.

PLUG Price Action: Plug Power shares traded down to new 52-week lows on Monday. 

The stock was down another 7.58% in after-hours at $15.37 at press time.

Photo: courtesy of Plug Power.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingEarningsNewsMoversTrading Ideas