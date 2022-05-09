QQQ
What's Going On With Ballard Power Systems Shares Today

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 9, 2022 2:38 PM | 2 min read
  • Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP BLDP reported first-quarter revenue of $21 million, an increase of 19% year-over-year, driven by growth in Power Product sales, more than offsetting the decline in Technology Solutions revenue.
  • EPS loss widened to $(0.14) compared to $(0.06) in 1Q21.
  • The gross loss was $(0.2) million, compared to a $2.6 million profit in 1Q21. Gross margin was (1)% vs. 15% a year ago, driven by higher fixed overhead costs, a shift in revenue mix, and increased labor, supply, and freight expenses.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(27.5) million, compared to $(14) million in 1Q21.
  • Operating expenses and cash operating costs were $30.3 million and $26.1 million in the quarter, respectively, increasing 69% and 82% Y/Y.
  • Ballard received ~$27.8 million of new orders in Q1, resulting in an order backlog of ~$99.8 million at the end-Q1. The 12-month order book was $65.8 million.
  • Ballard's cash used in operating activities was $(41.7) million in Q1, compared to $(15.7) million a year ago.
  • The company held cash reserves of $1.07 billion as of March 31, 2022.
  • FY22 Outlook: Ballard expects a total operating expense of $140 million - $160 million and capital expenditure of $40 million - $60 million.
  • Separately, BLDP entered a strategic collaboration with Wisdom (Fujian) Motor Company Limited, Templewater Group, and Bravo Transport Services Limited to accelerate the adoption of commercial fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) in Hong Kong.
  • As part of Ballard's equity investment, Alfred Wong, Ballard's Managing Director of Asia Pacific, will serve on the board of directors of Wisdom.
  • Price Action: BLDP shares are trading lower by 11.94% at $6.89 on NASDAQ and lower by 10.95% at C$8.95 on TSX, on the last check Monday.

