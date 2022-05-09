Preview: comScore's Earnings

comScore SCOR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-05-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that comScore will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.14.

comScore bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 5.34% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at comScore's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.17 -0.16 -0.30 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.02 -0.28 -0.36 Price Change % -5.34% 4.4% -22.58% 1.41%

Stock Performance

Shares of comScore were trading at $1.9 as of May 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 48.18%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.