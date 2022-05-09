Blue Apron Shares Trade Lower On Q1 Miss

- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc APRN reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 9% year-on-year, to $117.8 million, missing the consensus of $125.1 million.
- Orders fell 11.2% Y/Y, while the average order value rose 2.2% to $62.99.
- The average revenue per customer decreased 3% Y/Y to $321. The number of customers fell by 6.1%.
- EPS loss of $(1.19) missed the consensus loss of $(0.63).
- The operating expenses rose 8.6% Y/Y to $156.1 million. The marketing expenses increased 40% year-over-year to $28 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss widened to $(30.7) million from $(6.1) million last year.
- The company held $56 million in cash and equivalents and used $28.8 million in operating activities.
- CFO Randy Greben commented, "Total net revenue grew 10% over the fourth quarter of 2021 to $118 million, and we saw continued strength in our key customer engagement metrics including, Average Order Value, Average Revenue per Customer, and Orders per Customer."
- Outlook: Blue Apron expects to return to positive year-over-year net revenue growth starting in Q2 and for the rest of 2022.
- The company expects to grow customers sequentially and see positive operating cash in Q2.
- Blue Apron also expects to achieve Adjusted EBITDA profitability in 2023.
- Price Action: APRN shares are trading lower by 3.85% at $3.13 on the last check Monday.
