Azul: Q1 Earnings Insights

Azul AZUL reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Azul missed estimated earnings by 10.68%, reporting an EPS of $-1.14 versus an estimate of $-1.03.

Revenue was up $276.39 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 2.42% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Azul's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.63 -0.93 -1.50 -1.22 EPS Actual -0.58 -1.08 -1.91 -0.57 Revenue Estimate 583.00M 491.25M 338.01M 320.50M Revenue Actual 668.36M 520.19M 321.07M 334.12M

