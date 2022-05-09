Azul: Q1 Earnings Insights

Azul AZUL reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Azul missed estimated earnings by 10.68%, reporting an EPS of $-1.14 versus an estimate of $-1.03.
Revenue was up $276.39 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 2.42% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Azul's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.63
|-0.93
|-1.50
|-1.22
|EPS Actual
|-0.58
|-1.08
|-1.91
|-0.57
|Revenue Estimate
|583.00M
|491.25M
|338.01M
|320.50M
|Revenue Actual
|668.36M
|520.19M
|321.07M
|334.12M
