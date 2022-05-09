Recap: Tejon Ranch Q1 Earnings

Tejon Ranch TRC reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 09:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tejon Ranch beat estimated earnings by 900.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was up $9.97 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 1.94% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tejon Ranch's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.01 0.02 -0.03 -0.03 EPS Actual 0.13 0.01 0.11 -0.04 Revenue Estimate 9.39M 13.71M 4.82M 4.82M Revenue Actual 12.96M 14.96M 16.64M 11.05M

