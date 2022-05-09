QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Recap: Tejon Ranch Q1 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 9, 2022 9:34 AM | 1 min read

 

Tejon Ranch TRC reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 09:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tejon Ranch beat estimated earnings by 900.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was up $9.97 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 1.94% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tejon Ranch's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.01 0.02 -0.03 -0.03
EPS Actual 0.13 0.01 0.11 -0.04
Revenue Estimate 9.39M 13.71M 4.82M 4.82M
Revenue Actual 12.96M 14.96M 16.64M 11.05M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all earnings releases for Tejon Ranch visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews