Recap: Tegna Q1 Earnings

Tegna TGNA reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Tegna beat estimated earnings by 11.32%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.53.
Revenue was up $47.07 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.35% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tegna's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.55
|0.49
|0.5
|0.47
|EPS Actual
|0.57
|0.55
|0.5
|0.52
|Revenue Estimate
|772.59M
|747.03M
|732.37M
|716.67M
|Revenue Actual
|774.65M
|756.49M
|732.91M
|727.05M
