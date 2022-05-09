Exelon: Q1 Earnings Insights

Exelon EXC reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Exelon missed estimated earnings by 3.03%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.66.

Revenue was down $4.56 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.15% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Exelon's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.87 1.09 0.60 0.36 EPS Actual 0.90 1.09 0.89 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 9.63B 8.39B 6.91B 8.38B Revenue Actual 9.63B 8.91B 7.92B 9.89B

