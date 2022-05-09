Exelon: Q1 Earnings Insights

Exelon EXC reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Exelon missed estimated earnings by 3.03%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.66.
Revenue was down $4.56 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.15% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Exelon's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.87
|1.09
|0.60
|0.36
|EPS Actual
|0.90
|1.09
|0.89
|-0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|9.63B
|8.39B
|6.91B
|8.38B
|Revenue Actual
|9.63B
|8.91B
|7.92B
|9.89B
To track all earnings releases for Exelon visit their earnings calendar here.
