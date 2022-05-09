Recap: GCP Applied Technologies Q1 Earnings

GCP Applied Technologies GCP reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
GCP Applied Technologies missed estimated earnings by 60.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.1.
Revenue was up $14.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.25% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at GCP Applied Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.18
|0.19
|0.21
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|0.12
|0.19
|0.22
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|244.70M
|254.80M
|245.80M
|202.70M
|Revenue Actual
|244.30M
|249.60M
|253.40M
|222.80M
