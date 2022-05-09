NAPCO Security: Q3 Earnings Insights

NAPCO Security NSSC reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

NAPCO Security beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.07.

Revenue was up $7.68 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 2.32% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NAPCO Security's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.12 0.13 0.09 EPS Actual 0.03 0.11 0.14 0.12 Revenue Estimate 31.60M 29.53M 29.80M 27.68M Revenue Actual 33.41M 31.05M 35.43M 28.23M

