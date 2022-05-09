NAPCO Security: Q3 Earnings Insights

NAPCO Security NSSC reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
NAPCO Security beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.07.
Revenue was up $7.68 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 2.32% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NAPCO Security's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.10
|0.12
|0.13
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.03
|0.11
|0.14
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|31.60M
|29.53M
|29.80M
|27.68M
|Revenue Actual
|33.41M
|31.05M
|35.43M
|28.23M
To track all earnings releases for NAPCO Security visit their earnings calendar here.
