Madison Square Garden: Q3 Earnings Insights

Madison Square Garden MSGE reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Madison Square Garden missed estimated earnings by 1025.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.37 versus an estimate of $0.04.
Revenue was up $417.02 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.93 which was followed by a 1.11% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Madison Square Garden's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1
|-1.14
|-3.31
|-3.76
|EPS Actual
|0.07
|-2.55
|-4.87
|-3.66
|Revenue Estimate
|538.98M
|281.24M
|60.20M
|46.51M
|Revenue Actual
|516.44M
|294.51M
|99.78M
|43.10M
