Madison Square Garden: Q3 Earnings Insights

Madison Square Garden MSGE reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Madison Square Garden missed estimated earnings by 1025.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.37 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was up $417.02 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.93 which was followed by a 1.11% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Madison Square Garden's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1 -1.14 -3.31 -3.76 EPS Actual 0.07 -2.55 -4.87 -3.66 Revenue Estimate 538.98M 281.24M 60.20M 46.51M Revenue Actual 516.44M 294.51M 99.78M 43.10M

To track all earnings releases for Madison Square Garden visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.