Adaptimmune Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Adaptimmune Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 77.27%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.22.
Revenue was up $3.14 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 4.95% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Adaptimmune Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.14
|-0.26
|-0.24
|-0.25
|EPS Actual
|-0.04
|-0.30
|-0.24
|-0.24
|Revenue Estimate
|96.45M
|1.37M
|1.36M
|1.83M
|Revenue Actual
|1.42M
|1.20M
|3.10M
|434.00K
To track all earnings releases for Adaptimmune Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.