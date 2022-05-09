Adaptimmune Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Adaptimmune Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 77.27%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.22.

Revenue was up $3.14 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 4.95% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Adaptimmune Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.14 -0.26 -0.24 -0.25 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.30 -0.24 -0.24 Revenue Estimate 96.45M 1.37M 1.36M 1.83M Revenue Actual 1.42M 1.20M 3.10M 434.00K

To track all earnings releases for Adaptimmune Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.