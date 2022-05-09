Recap: Jones Lang LaSalle Q1 Earnings

Jones Lang LaSalle JLL reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Jones Lang LaSalle beat estimated earnings by 62.15%, reporting an EPS of $3.47 versus an estimate of $2.14.
Revenue was up $458.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.85 which was followed by a 0.19% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Jones Lang LaSalle's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|6.81
|3.60
|1.57
|EPS Actual
|8.66
|4.56
|4.20
|2.1
|Revenue Estimate
|2.56B
|1.85B
|1.45B
|1.35B
|Revenue Actual
|2.77B
|2.07B
|1.82B
|1.44B
