Essential Utilities: Q1 Earnings Insights

Essential Utilities WTRG reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Essential Utilities beat estimated earnings by 2.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.74.

Revenue was up $115.71 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 4.13% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Essential Utilities's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.21 0.26 0.66 EPS Actual 0.44 0.19 0.32 0.72 Revenue Estimate 496.24M 366.95M 373.36M 656.92M Revenue Actual 535.69M 361.86M 397.03M 583.57M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Essential Utilities management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.75 and $1.8 per share.

