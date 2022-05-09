Essential Utilities: Q1 Earnings Insights

Essential Utilities WTRG reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Essential Utilities beat estimated earnings by 2.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.74.
Revenue was up $115.71 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 4.13% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Essential Utilities's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.44
|0.21
|0.26
|0.66
|EPS Actual
|0.44
|0.19
|0.32
|0.72
|Revenue Estimate
|496.24M
|366.95M
|373.36M
|656.92M
|Revenue Actual
|535.69M
|361.86M
|397.03M
|583.57M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Essential Utilities management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.75 and $1.8 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Essential Utilities visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.