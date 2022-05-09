R1 RCM: Q1 Earnings Insights

R1 RCM RCM reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
R1 RCM missed estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.1.
Revenue was up $43.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.31% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at R1 RCM's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.11
|0.09
|0.07
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.11
|0.05
|0.06
|-2.37
|Revenue Estimate
|399.26M
|373.37M
|343.42M
|339.19M
|Revenue Actual
|398.90M
|379.70M
|353.40M
|342.60M
To track all earnings releases for R1 RCM visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews