Precision BioSciences: Q1 Earnings Insights

Precision BioSciences DTIL reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Precision BioSciences beat estimated earnings by 16.36%, reporting an EPS of $-0.46 versus an estimate of $-0.55.
Revenue was down $13.03 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 2.36% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Precision BioSciences's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.47
|-0.59
|-0.44
|-0.50
|EPS Actual
|-0.52
|-0.19
|0.36
|-0.33
|Revenue Estimate
|7.75M
|6.02M
|13.86M
|7.11M
|Revenue Actual
|6.34M
|24.04M
|68.81M
|16.35M
To track all earnings releases for Precision BioSciences visit their earnings calendar here.
