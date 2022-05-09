Element Solutions: Q1 Earnings Insights

Element Solutions ESI reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Element Solutions beat estimated earnings by 8.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.35.
Revenue was up $130.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.26% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Element Solutions's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.35
|0.30
|0.34
|0.34
|0.31
|EPS Actual
|0.38
|0.31
|0.35
|0.35
|0.37
|Revenue Estimate
|642.03M
|603.02M
|578.47M
|542.37M
|505.26M
|Revenue Actual
|680.20M
|646.90M
|616.20M
|586.60M
|550.10M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Element Solutions management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.55 and $1.6 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Element Solutions visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.