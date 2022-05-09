Recap: Duke Energy Q1 Earnings

Duke Energy DUK reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Duke Energy missed estimated earnings by 2.26%, reporting an EPS of $1.3 versus an estimate of $1.33.

Revenue was up $982.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.04% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Duke Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.96 1.79 1.09 1.20 EPS Actual 0.94 1.88 1.15 1.26 Revenue Estimate 6.53B 7.31B 5.93B 6.19B Revenue Actual 6.24B 6.95B 5.76B 6.15B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.