Recap: Duke Energy Q1 Earnings

Duke Energy DUK reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 06:50 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Duke Energy missed estimated earnings by 2.26%, reporting an EPS of $1.3 versus an estimate of $1.33.
Revenue was up $982.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.04% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Duke Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.96
|1.79
|1.09
|1.20
|EPS Actual
|0.94
|1.88
|1.15
|1.26
|Revenue Estimate
|6.53B
|7.31B
|5.93B
|6.19B
|Revenue Actual
|6.24B
|6.95B
|5.76B
|6.15B
