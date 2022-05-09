HF Sinclair: Q1 Earnings Insights

HF Sinclair DINO reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
HF Sinclair beat estimated earnings by 607.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.99 versus an estimate of $0.14.
Revenue was up $3.96 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.1% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at HF Sinclair's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.08
|0.77
|0.52
|-0.46
|EPS Actual
|-0.11
|1.28
|0.87
|-0.53
|Revenue Estimate
|4.13B
|3.68B
|3.29B
|2.65B
|Revenue Actual
|5.62B
|4.68B
|4.58B
|3.50B
To track all earnings releases for HF Sinclair visit their earnings calendar here.
