Recap: Johnson Outdoors Q2 Earnings

Johnson Outdoors JOUT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Johnson Outdoors missed estimated earnings by 47.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.97 versus an estimate of $1.85.

Revenue was down $16.53 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 0.49% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Johnson Outdoors's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.90 0.65 2.50 2.44 EPS Actual 1.07 0.68 2.83 2.74 Revenue Estimate 157.48M 164.23M 198.68M 195.85M Revenue Actual 153.52M 166.26M 213.57M 206.16M

To track all earnings releases for Johnson Outdoors visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.