Recap: Johnson Outdoors Q2 Earnings

Johnson Outdoors JOUT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Johnson Outdoors missed estimated earnings by 47.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.97 versus an estimate of $1.85.
Revenue was down $16.53 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 0.49% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Johnson Outdoors's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.90
|0.65
|2.50
|2.44
|EPS Actual
|1.07
|0.68
|2.83
|2.74
|Revenue Estimate
|157.48M
|164.23M
|198.68M
|195.85M
|Revenue Actual
|153.52M
|166.26M
|213.57M
|206.16M
To track all earnings releases for Johnson Outdoors visit their earnings calendar here.
