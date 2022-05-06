The One Group Hospitality: Q1 Earnings Insights

The One Group Hospitality STKS reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

The One Group Hospitality beat estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.13.

Revenue was up $23.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.02% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at The One Group Hospitality's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.19 0.11 0.01 EPS Actual 0.24 0.11 0.19 0.05 Revenue Estimate 83.90M 70.77M 61.21M 47.28M Revenue Actual 84.07M 71.87M 70.76M 50.48M

