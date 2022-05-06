The One Group Hospitality: Q1 Earnings Insights

The One Group Hospitality STKS reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
The One Group Hospitality beat estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.13.
Revenue was up $23.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.02% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at The One Group Hospitality's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.21
|0.19
|0.11
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.24
|0.11
|0.19
|0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|83.90M
|70.77M
|61.21M
|47.28M
|Revenue Actual
|84.07M
|71.87M
|70.76M
|50.48M
