Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Netlist 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Netlist NLST has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 24.92% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 36.14%. Currently, Netlist has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion.

Buying $1000 In NLST: If an investor had bought $1000 of NLST stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,640.63 today based on a price of $5.94 for NLST at the time of writing.

Netlist's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.