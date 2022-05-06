Spire: Q2 Earnings Insights

Spire SR reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Spire beat estimated earnings by 10.32%, reporting an EPS of $3.42 versus an estimate of $3.1.
Revenue was down $224.91 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 0.79% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Spire's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.32
|-0.69
|3.08
|EPS Actual
|1.14
|-0.32
|0.06
|3.71
|Revenue Estimate
|537.20M
|254.89M
|336.37M
|773.16M
|Revenue Actual
|555.40M
|290.20M
|327.80M
|1.10B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Spire management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $3.75 and $3.95 per share.
