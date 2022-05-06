Spire: Q2 Earnings Insights

Spire SR reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Spire beat estimated earnings by 10.32%, reporting an EPS of $3.42 versus an estimate of $3.1.

Revenue was down $224.91 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 0.79% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Spire's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.32 -0.69 3.08 EPS Actual 1.14 -0.32 0.06 3.71 Revenue Estimate 537.20M 254.89M 336.37M 773.16M Revenue Actual 555.40M 290.20M 327.80M 1.10B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Spire management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $3.75 and $3.95 per share.

