QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Ruth's Hospitality Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 6, 2022 10:19 AM | 1 min read
  • Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc RUTH reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 44.5% year-on-year, to $126.13 million, beating the consensus of $118.02 million.
  • Comparable Restaurant Sales jumped 41.5% versus last year and 8.1% versus 2019.
  • Restaurant sales amounted to $118.7 million, and Franchise income was $4.7 million.
  • Food and beverage costs, as a percentage of restaurant sales, rose 445 basis points to 32.5%.
  • The operating margin was 10.3%, and operating income for the quarter was $13.1 million.
  • EPS of $0.31 beat the analyst consensus of $0.30.
  • The company's board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share payable on June 2, 2022, to shareholders of record on May 19, 2022.
  • Outlook: Ruth's Hospitality expects 2022 combined marketing and general and administrative expenses to be 10.3% - 10.8% of revenue and total capital expenditures to be $53 million - $58 million.
  • Price Action: RUTH shares traded higher by 4.03% at $20.29 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceSmall Cap