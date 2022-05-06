Ruth's Hospitality Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates

by

Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc RUTH reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 44.5% year-on-year, to $126.13 million, beating the consensus of $118.02 million.

Comparable Restaurant Sales jumped 41.5% versus last year and 8.1% versus 2019.

Restaurant sales amounted to $118.7 million, and Franchise income was $4.7 million.

Food and beverage costs, as a percentage of restaurant sales, rose 445 basis points to 32.5%.

The operating margin was 10.3%, and operating income for the quarter was $13.1 million.

EPS of $0.31 beat the analyst consensus of $0.30.

The company's board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share payable on June 2, 2022, to shareholders of record on May 19, 2022.

Outlook : Ruth's Hospitality expects 2022 combined marketing and general and administrative expenses to be 10.3% - 10.8% of revenue and total capital expenditures to be $53 million - $58 million.

Price Action: RUTH shares traded higher by 4.03% at $20.29 on the last check Friday.

