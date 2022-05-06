Recap: Liberty Formula One Group Q1 Earnings

Liberty Formula One Group FWONK reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 08:15 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Liberty Formula One Group beat estimated earnings by 138.1%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.21.
Revenue was up $180.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.75 which was followed by a 0.13% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Liberty Formula One Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.11
|-0.01
|-0.33
|-0.43
|EPS Actual
|-0.64
|-0.22
|0.24
|-0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|729.41M
|583.65M
|497.75M
|130.67M
|Revenue Actual
|787.00M
|668.00M
|501.00M
|180.00M
