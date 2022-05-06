Recap: Liberty Formula One Group Q1 Earnings

Liberty Formula One Group FWONK reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 08:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Liberty Formula One Group beat estimated earnings by 138.1%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.21.

Revenue was up $180.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.75 which was followed by a 0.13% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Liberty Formula One Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.11 -0.01 -0.33 -0.43 EPS Actual -0.64 -0.22 0.24 -0.20 Revenue Estimate 729.41M 583.65M 497.75M 130.67M Revenue Actual 787.00M 668.00M 501.00M 180.00M

