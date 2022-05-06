Koppers Hldgs: Q1 Earnings Insights

Koppers Hldgs KOP reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Koppers Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.84.
Revenue was up $51.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 1.39% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Koppers Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.67
|1.23
|1.36
|0.60
|EPS Actual
|0.77
|1.01
|1.41
|1.02
|Revenue Estimate
|411.73M
|445.97M
|461.67M
|409.17M
|Revenue Actual
|405.30M
|424.80M
|441.00M
|407.50M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Koppers Hldgs management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $4.1 and $4.1 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Koppers Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.