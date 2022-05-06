American Axle & Mfg Hldgs: Q1 Earnings Insights

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 850.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was up $11.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 5.14% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at American Axle & Mfg Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.03 0.24 EPS Actual -0.09 0.15 0.29 0.57 Revenue Estimate 1.28B 1.18B 1.19B 1.31B Revenue Actual 1.24B 1.21B 1.28B 1.43B

To track all earnings releases for American Axle & Mfg Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.

