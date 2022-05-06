American Axle & Mfg Hldgs: Q1 Earnings Insights

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
American Axle & Mfg Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 850.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.02.
Revenue was up $11.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 5.14% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at American Axle & Mfg Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.02
|0.03
|0.24
|EPS Actual
|-0.09
|0.15
|0.29
|0.57
|Revenue Estimate
|1.28B
|1.18B
|1.19B
|1.31B
|Revenue Actual
|1.24B
|1.21B
|1.28B
|1.43B
