Recap: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Q1 Earnings

Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 07:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Goodyear Tire & Rubber beat estimated earnings by 76.19%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.21.
Revenue was up $1.40 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 27.44% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Goodyear Tire & Rubber's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.32
|0.29
|0.14
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.57
|0.72
|0.32
|0.43
|Revenue Estimate
|4.96B
|4.75B
|3.81B
|3.40B
|Revenue Actual
|5.05B
|4.93B
|3.98B
|3.51B
