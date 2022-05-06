Recap: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Q1 Earnings

Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 07:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Goodyear Tire & Rubber beat estimated earnings by 76.19%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.21.

Revenue was up $1.40 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 27.44% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Goodyear Tire & Rubber's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.29 0.14 0.09 EPS Actual 0.57 0.72 0.32 0.43 Revenue Estimate 4.96B 4.75B 3.81B 3.40B Revenue Actual 5.05B 4.93B 3.98B 3.51B

