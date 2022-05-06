Calumet Specialty: Q1 Earnings Insights

Calumet Specialty CLMT reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Calumet Specialty missed estimated earnings by 126.92%, reporting an EPS of $-1.18 versus an estimate of $-0.52.
Revenue was up $497.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.69 which was followed by a 0.2% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Calumet Specialty's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.39
|-0.15
|-0.05
|-0.62
|EPS Actual
|-1.08
|0.64
|-0.97
|-1.82
|Revenue Estimate
|741.39M
|789.33M
|693.39M
|492.52M
|Revenue Actual
|865.80M
|874.90M
|807.00M
|600.30M
