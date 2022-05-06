Marcus & Millichap: Q1 Earnings Insights

Marcus & Millichap MMI reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Marcus & Millichap beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.72.
Revenue was up $135.49 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.57 which was followed by a 3.15% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Marcus & Millichap's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.96
|0.34
|0.39
|0.19
|EPS Actual
|1.53
|0.84
|0.78
|0.37
|Revenue Estimate
|370.80M
|219.41M
|216.92M
|172.61M
|Revenue Actual
|495.13M
|332.38M
|284.95M
|183.98M
