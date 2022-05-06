Marcus & Millichap: Q1 Earnings Insights

Marcus & Millichap MMI reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Marcus & Millichap beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.72.

Revenue was up $135.49 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.57 which was followed by a 3.15% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Marcus & Millichap's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.96 0.34 0.39 0.19 EPS Actual 1.53 0.84 0.78 0.37 Revenue Estimate 370.80M 219.41M 216.92M 172.61M Revenue Actual 495.13M 332.38M 284.95M 183.98M

