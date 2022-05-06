Gray Television: Q1 Earnings Insights

Gray Television GTN reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Gray Television beat estimated earnings by 59.46%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.37.
Revenue was up $283.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 9.43% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Gray Television's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.21
|0.38
|0.30
|0.18
|EPS Actual
|0.17
|-0.32
|0.27
|0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|669.43M
|591.61M
|541.43M
|530.39M
|Revenue Actual
|721.00M
|601.00M
|547.00M
|544.00M
To track all earnings releases for Gray Television visit their earnings calendar here.
