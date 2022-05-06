Gray Television: Q1 Earnings Insights

Gray Television GTN reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gray Television beat estimated earnings by 59.46%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.37.

Revenue was up $283.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 9.43% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gray Television's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.38 0.30 0.18 EPS Actual 0.17 -0.32 0.27 0.27 Revenue Estimate 669.43M 591.61M 541.43M 530.39M Revenue Actual 721.00M 601.00M 547.00M 544.00M

To track all earnings releases for Gray Television visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.