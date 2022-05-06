Recap: Broadwind Q1 Earnings

Broadwind BWEN reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Broadwind beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.15.
Revenue was up $9.12 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 9.01% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Broadwind's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.19
|-0.09
|0.12
|-0.17
|EPS Actual
|-0.21
|-0.11
|0.06
|-0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|30.56M
|38.58M
|46.31M
|35.55M
|Revenue Actual
|26.01M
|40.39M
|46.49M
|32.73M
