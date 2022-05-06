Recap: Broadwind Q1 Earnings

Broadwind BWEN reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Broadwind beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.15.

Revenue was up $9.12 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 9.01% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Broadwind's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.19 -0.09 0.12 -0.17 EPS Actual -0.21 -0.11 0.06 -0.07 Revenue Estimate 30.56M 38.58M 46.31M 35.55M Revenue Actual 26.01M 40.39M 46.49M 32.73M

