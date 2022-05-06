Recap: Enbridge Q1 Earnings

Enbridge ENB reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Enbridge reported in-line EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.66.
Revenue was up $2.33 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.17% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Enbridge's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.58
|0.47
|0.55
|0.55
|EPS Actual
|0.54
|0.47
|0.54
|0.64
|Revenue Estimate
|8.88B
|8.07B
|10.14B
|10.14B
|Revenue Actual
|9.89B
|9.11B
|8.90B
|9.62B
To track all earnings releases for Enbridge visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews