Immunogen: Q1 Earnings Insights

Immunogen IMGN reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Immunogen beat estimated earnings by 52.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.21.
Revenue was up $22.37 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.54 which was followed by a 7.44% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Immunogen's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-1.71
|-0.18
|-0.18
|-0.19
|EPS Actual
|-0.17
|-0.18
|-0.15
|-0.17
|Revenue Estimate
|25.65M
|19.03M
|18.92M
|17.73M
|Revenue Actual
|27.99M
|9.21M
|16.95M
|15.71M
To track all earnings releases for Immunogen visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews