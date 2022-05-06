AdvanSix: Q1 Earnings Insights

AdvanSix ASIX reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AdvanSix beat estimated earnings by 32.16%, reporting an EPS of $2.26 versus an estimate of $1.71.

Revenue was up $102.69 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 16.91% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AdvanSix's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.81 1.27 0.89 0.71 EPS Actual 0.80 1.51 1.53 0.98 Revenue Estimate 408.30M 408.15M 408.55M 352.55M Revenue Actual 424.06M 446.50M 437.68M 376.38M

