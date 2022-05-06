AdvanSix: Q1 Earnings Insights

AdvanSix ASIX reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AdvanSix beat estimated earnings by 32.16%, reporting an EPS of $2.26 versus an estimate of $1.71.
Revenue was up $102.69 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 16.91% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AdvanSix's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.81
|1.27
|0.89
|0.71
|EPS Actual
|0.80
|1.51
|1.53
|0.98
|Revenue Estimate
|408.30M
|408.15M
|408.55M
|352.55M
|Revenue Actual
|424.06M
|446.50M
|437.68M
|376.38M
To track all earnings releases for AdvanSix visit their earnings calendar here.
