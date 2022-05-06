Cigna: Q1 Earnings Insights

Cigna CI reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cigna beat estimated earnings by 16.02%, reporting an EPS of $6.01 versus an estimate of $5.18.

Revenue was down $40.94 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.75% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cigna's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 4.71 5.22 4.96 4.38 EPS Actual 4.77 5.73 5.24 4.73 Revenue Estimate 43.88B 42.91B 41.31B 40.24B Revenue Actual 45.68B 44.31B 43.11B 40.98B

