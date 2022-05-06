Cigna: Q1 Earnings Insights

Cigna CI reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cigna beat estimated earnings by 16.02%, reporting an EPS of $6.01 versus an estimate of $5.18.
Revenue was down $40.94 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.75% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cigna's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|4.71
|5.22
|4.96
|4.38
|EPS Actual
|4.77
|5.73
|5.24
|4.73
|Revenue Estimate
|43.88B
|42.91B
|41.31B
|40.24B
|Revenue Actual
|45.68B
|44.31B
|43.11B
|40.98B
