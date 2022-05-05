Recap: Appian Q1 Earnings

Appian APPN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Appian beat estimated earnings by 53.85%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.13.
Revenue was up $25.41 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 12.93% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Appian's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.23
|-0.19
|-0.23
|-0.14
|EPS Actual
|-0.16
|-0.22
|-0.24
|-0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|95.31M
|91.10M
|79.12M
|82.67M
|Revenue Actual
|104.99M
|92.42M
|83.00M
|88.86M
To track all earnings releases for Appian visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings