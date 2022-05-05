Recap: Appian Q1 Earnings

Appian APPN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Appian beat estimated earnings by 53.85%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.13.

Revenue was up $25.41 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 12.93% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Appian's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.23 -0.19 -0.23 -0.14 EPS Actual -0.16 -0.22 -0.24 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 95.31M 91.10M 79.12M 82.67M Revenue Actual 104.99M 92.42M 83.00M 88.86M

