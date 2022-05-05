Golden Entertainment: Q1 Earnings Insights

Golden Entertainment GDEN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 05:05 PM.
Earnings
Golden Entertainment beat estimated earnings by 115.38%, reporting an EPS of $1.12 versus an estimate of $0.52.
Revenue was up $33.95 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 8.27% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Golden Entertainment's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.66
|0.73
|0.49
|-0.19
|EPS Actual
|0.59
|0.93
|3.26
|0.35
|Revenue Estimate
|264.31M
|257.46M
|251.83M
|219.15M
|Revenue Actual
|281.96M
|282.42M
|292.47M
|239.70M
