CareDx: Q1 Earnings Insights

CareDx CDNA reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
CareDx missed estimated earnings by 160.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.05.
Revenue was up $12.02 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.88% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CareDx's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.03
|0.01
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|-0.03
|0.07
|0.11
|0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|78.09M
|74.05M
|67.55M
|61.05M
|Revenue Actual
|79.22M
|75.59M
|74.19M
|67.40M
