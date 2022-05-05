CareDx: Q1 Earnings Insights

CareDx CDNA reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CareDx missed estimated earnings by 160.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was up $12.02 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.88% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CareDx's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.01 0.02 EPS Actual -0.03 0.07 0.11 0.14 Revenue Estimate 78.09M 74.05M 67.55M 61.05M Revenue Actual 79.22M 75.59M 74.19M 67.40M

To track all earnings releases for CareDx visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.