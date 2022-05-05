NortonLifeLock: Q4 Earnings Insights

NortonLifeLock NLOK reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

NortonLifeLock beat estimated earnings by 2.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.45.

Revenue was up $44.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 8.71% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NortonLifeLock's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.43 0.42 0.41 0.38 EPS Actual 0.44 0.43 0.42 0.40 Revenue Estimate 700.98M 695.30M 685.11M 659.96M Revenue Actual 702.00M 692.00M 686.00M 672.00M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

NortonLifeLock management provided guidance for Q1 2023, expecting earnings between $0.42 and $0.44 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.