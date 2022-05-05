NortonLifeLock: Q4 Earnings Insights

NortonLifeLock NLOK reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
NortonLifeLock beat estimated earnings by 2.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.45.
Revenue was up $44.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 8.71% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NortonLifeLock's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.43
|0.42
|0.41
|0.38
|EPS Actual
|0.44
|0.43
|0.42
|0.40
|Revenue Estimate
|700.98M
|695.30M
|685.11M
|659.96M
|Revenue Actual
|702.00M
|692.00M
|686.00M
|672.00M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
NortonLifeLock management provided guidance for Q1 2023, expecting earnings between $0.42 and $0.44 per share.
