Recap: EOG Resources Q1 Earnings

EOG Resources EOG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
EOG Resources beat estimated earnings by 7.53%, reporting an EPS of $4.0 versus an estimate of $3.72.
Revenue was up $289.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 2.56% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at EOG Resources's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.19
|2.04
|1.45
|1.48
|EPS Actual
|3.09
|2.16
|1.73
|1.62
|Revenue Estimate
|5.88B
|4.53B
|3.88B
|3.64B
|Revenue Actual
|6.04B
|4.76B
|4.14B
|3.69B
To track all earnings releases for EOG Resources visit their earnings calendar here.
