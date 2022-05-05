Endo International: Q1 Earnings Insights

Endo International ENDP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Endo International beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.44.
Revenue was down $65.66 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 22.51% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Endo International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.67
|0.48
|0.48
|EPS Actual
|0.84
|0.80
|0.65
|0.73
|Revenue Estimate
|731.40M
|669.71M
|661.86M
|668.65M
|Revenue Actual
|789.43M
|772.03M
|713.83M
|717.92M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Endo International management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $-0.17 and $-0.15 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Endo International visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.