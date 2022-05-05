Recap: Velodyne Lidar Q1 Earnings

Velodyne Lidar VLDR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Velodyne Lidar missed estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.18.
Revenue was down $11.55 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.71% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Velodyne Lidar's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.17
|-0.14
|-0.14
|-0.12
|EPS Actual
|-0.16
|-0.19
|-0.18
|-0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|16.65M
|20.62M
|17.18M
|15.81M
|Revenue Actual
|17.54M
|13.06M
|13.60M
|17.73M
