Boise Cascade: Q1 Earnings Insights

Boise Cascade BCC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Boise Cascade beat estimated earnings by 17.08%, reporting an EPS of $7.61 versus an estimate of $6.5.
Revenue was up $505.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.91 which was followed by a 20.86% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Boise Cascade's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.35
|2.04
|4.34
|2.46
|EPS Actual
|4.26
|2.31
|7.62
|3.76
|Revenue Estimate
|1.58B
|1.65B
|1.99B
|1.68B
|Revenue Actual
|1.78B
|1.88B
|2.44B
|1.82B
To track all earnings releases for Boise Cascade visit their earnings calendar here.
