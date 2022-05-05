Telephone and Data: Q1 Earnings Insights

Telephone and Data TDS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Telephone and Data beat estimated earnings by 42.31%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.26.
Revenue was down $3.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 9.66% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Telephone and Data's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|0.27
|0.23
|0.43
|EPS Actual
|0.11
|0.24
|0.17
|0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|1.36B
|1.34B
|1.31B
|1.28B
|Revenue Actual
|1.37B
|1.33B
|1.31B
|1.32B
To track all earnings releases for Telephone and Data visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.